Score a Whopping $650 Off Narwal’s Luxury Robot Vacuum Cleaner

There are cleaning devices, and there is the Narwal Freo Z Ultra—a sovereign cleaning machine engineered not to impress you, but to liberate you from ever having to think about sweeping and mopping ever again. This seriously effective robot vacuum cleaner doesn’t just deliver surface shine like its other peers on the market—it offers quiet precision, elegant automation, and a professional deep clean with the touch of a button.

The best part? The Freo Z Ultra doesn’t beep for attention incessantly, beg for updates, or require constant supervision to get the job done. With previous robot vacuums I’ve owned, I had to follow the device around to make sure it was working, and it still left behind crumbs, pet dander, and dust. The Freo Ultra gives your floors a major clean and then disappears, leaving behind silence, order, and floors that you could serve dinner on without a plate (OK, almost).

NARWAL Freo Z Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Down From $1,500 See At Amazon $ 850

The robot mop and vacuum cleaner is designed with customizable degrees of suction for a variety of floorings for different situations. It automatically identifies the appropriate suction volume and level depending on its detection of dirt. Its whisper-soft mopping function is also fully automated and doesn’t leave behind streaks.

This isn’t just a cleaning device—it’s basically an invisible butler with a zero-tolerance policy for dirt, dust, and inefficiency. It’s definitely a splurge, but 100 percent worth the investment, especially while it’s steeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day. This week, you can score up to 40 percent off select Narwal robot vacuum cleaner models, including the Freo Ultra and the more affordable Freo Z10 models. If you’ve been looking for a robot vacuum that actually works without constant intervention, Narwal’s robot vacuums will not disappoint.