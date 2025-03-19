Culture

NASA Astronaut’s Daughter Reacts to Her Dad’s Big Return to Earth

HOMECOMING

Barry “Butch” Wilmore’s daughter took to TikTok to share her thoughts on his long-awaited homecoming.

Jasmine Venet
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test Commander Butch Wilmore greets people as he walks out of the Operations and Checkout Building on June 01, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Jasmine Venet

Jasmine Venet

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsLeak Reveals Trump’s Full Bonkers Plan for the Kennedy Center
Leigh Kimmins
WorldLast Person Who Saw Missing Student Alive Gives Heartbreaking Account in Court
Matt Young
TrumplandAnti-Musk Hackers Share Names and Addresses of Tesla Owners
Tom Sanders
PoliticsPutin Trolls Trump with Power Station Strike After ‘Ceasefire’
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsNIT Tournament Rescinds School’s Invite in College Basketball Stunner
Kenneal Patterson