NASA Begins Search for People to Live on Fake Mars
NASA opened applications for a test of potential Mars explorers Friday. Four people will be accepted to live on Mars Dune Alpha, a mock Martian landscape 3D-printed on 1,700 acres at the agency’s headquarters in Houston, for an entire year. Eventually, NASA hopes to conduct the same experiment on three quartets. The experiment’s lead scientist, Grace Douglas, told the Associated Press, “We want to understand how humans perform in them. We are looking at Mars realistic situations.” Requirements for entry include a master’s degree in math, engineering, or science and/or pilot experience, being 30 to 55, and U.S. citizenship. Applicants are not allowed dietary restrictions.