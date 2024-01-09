NASA Delays Artemis Moon Landing Until 2026
MOONWALK IT BACK
NASA announced the delay of two Artemis lunar missions on Tuesday due to safety concerns. A four-astronaut flight around the moon that was scheduled to launch later this year will be pushed to Sept. 2025, and a moon landing crew that was expected to depart that month will be pushed to Sept. 2026. NASA’s Artemis mission involves the use of moon suits and landers from private companies SpaceX and Astrobotic Technology, both of which have experienced major technological difficulties. On Tuesday, shortly before NASA announced the delays, Astrobotic abandoned a lunar landing, following a fuel leak on its Peregrine Lander. SpaceX’s mega rocket is an integral part of NASA’s plan to get moonwalkers into space, but so far both attempts to launch them have blown up over the Gulf of Mexico. “Crew safety is and will remain our number one priority,” said Amit Kshatriya, the deputy associate administrator of Exploration Systems Development, and manager of NASA’s Moon to Mars Program Office.