    NASA Loses Contact With Capstone Spacecraft as It Journeys to the Moon

    Alice Tecotzky

    Breaking News Intern

    NASA Ames Twitter

    After it successfully detached from its orbit around Earth on Monday, NASA operators lost contact with the Capstone spacecraft, which is meant to be on a four-month journey to the moon. Bloomberg reported that a team is trying to figure out why they lost contact and re-establish connection with the unmanned, microwave-sized spacecraft. Capstone’s primary goal is to test out a new orbit around the moon that NASA hopes to use to send astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.

