NASA: Satellite Might Hit U.S.

Just when you thought you were safe from falling space junk, NASA went back on its earlier statement that the falling satellite would not hit North America. Debris from the school-bus-size research satellite might hit the U.S. after all, NASA says, though its path remains highly unpredictable. The Upper Atmosphere Research Satellite has slowed its descent, and because it orbits the earth every hour and a half, a slight change in its reentry time will change its landing zone by thousands of miles. Still, the odds of debris hitting a person are 1 in 3,200.