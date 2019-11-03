NASA Scientist: We Found Life on Mars 43 Years Ago

NASA allegedly found strong evidence of life on Mars way back in July 1976.

But the space agency dismissed its own data. Forty-three years later, it still hasn’t repeated the test. And now one of the scientists who was part of the 1976 mission is raising a fuss. Again.

There’s life on Mars, Gilbert Levin believes. We’ve detected it before. We can detect it again. And maybe this time we’ll believe our own eyes. “I believe an effort should be made to put life-detection experiments on the next Mars mission possible,” Levin wrote in Scientific American in early October.