    NASA-SpaceX Astronauts Splash Down Off Florida Despite Tropical Storm

    WELCOME HOME

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavor spacecraft with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico at 2:48 p.m. Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the Florida panhandle. The privately owned spacecraft launched from Florida two months ago, and the astronauts spent their time conducting experiments at the International Space Station. It was the first NASA astronaut launch from American soil since 2011 and the first time a commercial spacecraft carried humans into space and the first water landing since 1975.

