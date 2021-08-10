NASA’s Artemis Moon Mission Pushed Back to 2025 Over Spacesuit, Production Delays, Inspector General Reports
UNZIPPED
NASA’s Artemis mission that would put U.S. astronauts back to the moon will be delayed until 2025 at the earliest, according to a report from the agency’s Office of the Inspector General. The report cited the COVID-19 pandemic, funding, as well as technical issues leading to difficulties in getting the lunar suits needed for the mission. “Given these anticipated delays in spacesuit development, a lunar landing in late 2024 as NASA currently plans is not feasible," according to the report. The program, which was crafted during the Trump presidency, survived the transfer of power as Biden has continued his predecessor’s initiatives in space including preserving the Space Force as the newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Although the project is expected to continue, the Office of the Inspector General recommended NASA create a more appropriate timeline to avoid such development risks.