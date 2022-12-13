CHEAT SHEET
NASA’s Mars Rover Captures First Sound of Dust Devil
A NASA Mars rover has captured the sound of a dust devil for the first time ever. The brief audio captures the high-speed winds, showing the quieter contrast to a dust devil on Earth thanks to Mars’ thinner atmosphere. Although dust devils are a regular occurrence on Mars, scientists had only been able to photograph them for decades, until now. The recording will allow scientists to better study Martian winds and the planet’s atmosphere. Naomi Murdoch of the University Toulouse said it was “definitely luck” that the rover was able to capture the sound, estimating that there was just a 1 in 200 chance of it happening.