    NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags at Races

    HALF MAST

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Brynn Anderson/USA Today/Reuters

    The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, better known as NASCAR, has prohibited the display of Confederate flags at races, whether by spectators or venues. In a statement issued Wednesday, the association’s leaders wrote, “The presence of Confederate flags at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry.” The day before, the only black professional NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace, called for a ban on the flags. He wore a shirt that read “I can’t breathe/Black Lives Matter” at a race Sunday.

