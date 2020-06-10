CHEAT SHEET
NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags at Races
Read it at Twitter
The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, better known as NASCAR, has prohibited the display of Confederate flags at races, whether by spectators or venues. In a statement issued Wednesday, the association’s leaders wrote, “The presence of Confederate flags at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry.” The day before, the only black professional NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace, called for a ban on the flags. He wore a shirt that read “I can’t breathe/Black Lives Matter” at a race Sunday.