NASCAR Contractor Electrocuted to Death at Chicago Street Race Site
‘GIVING AND CARING’
A worker contracted by NASCAR to set up audio equipment for the Chicago Street Race died on Friday after being electrocuted at the site, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Local authorities said Duane Tabinski, 53, was injured just before 11:30 a.m. and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In a statement, NASCAR described the “tragic” incident as a “fatal medical emergency” and shared condolences to Tabinski’s family and loved ones. Tabinski was the founder of DUANE, an event production company bearing his name. One of his coworkers told ABC Chicago that he was installing a piece of audio technology he invented called Tracpac and witnessed it work for the first time at the race site. “It was one of the happiest days of his life,” the coworker said. An investigation into Tabinski’s death is still underway, but it has been determined to be an accident. “He was busy doing what he loved, providing a top-of-the-line audio experience for the enjoyment of others,” DUANE wrote in a Facebook post. “A very giving and caring soul, Duane will be missed.”