NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Hit With More Racism

An unauthorized person hijacked Bubba Wallace’s radio during a race on Sunday, telling NASCAR’s only Black driver he wasn’t “wanted” in the sport.

During the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the unidentified person managed to finagle their way onto Wallace’s team radio channel right before Wallace was about to finish in second place, according to sports outlet The Spun.

“Go back to where you came from, you asshole,” a male voice was heard saying. (For the record, Wallace is from Alabama.)

“You suck, and you’re not wanted in NASCAR,” the alleged hacker said a few seconds later.

Luckily, Wallace was not aware of the hateful comments until after he finished the race, The Spun reported.

Motorsport reported that NASCAR is working to find the person who hacked the radio.

During an event on Saturday before the the All-Star Race Sunday, Wallace was met with a wave of negativity in a series of boos from the crowd, but he brushed off the criticism, the Outkick reported.

“As long as you continue to live your life, judging a book by its cover, that’s who you are,” Wallace said in an interview, shared by the Outkick.

In 2020, Wallace found a noose hanging in his garage after he led a movement to ban Confederate flags from racing events. Ultimately, however, the FBI determined that he was not the victim of a hate crime and the noose had been in that position months prior.

Sunday was not Wallace’s only issue of radio interference. In 2018, a person jumped on his radio to proclaim “white lives matter” during a race in Charlotte, Racing News reported.

“As the sport’s lone Black driver, Bubba has played a critical part in NASCAR’s push for inclusion and equality, including its ban of the Confederate flag at races,” according to a bio on Wallace’s website.