NASCAR Driver Wants to Axe Confederate Flags From Racetracks
Bubba Wallace, the first full-time African-American NASCAR driver in the Cup Series since 1971, is pushing for racetracks to get rid of the confederate flag amid nationwide protests again racial inequality. After wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt to his last race, Wallace told CNN that the next step for the future of his sport is “to get rid of all confederate flags.” “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”
Wallace said he initially was not bothered by the confederate flag that dons most race tracks. But, after educating himself and leaning into the current climate, he is now demanding change. “There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it’s time for change,” he said.