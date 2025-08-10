NASCAR Driver Suffers Grim Injury in Freak Accident After Victory

NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch had his victory celebrations cut short after suffering a nasty fall Saturday. The auto-racing champion, 19, was basking in the glory of his Xfinity Series win when he tripped and fell while balancing out the window of his JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Emergency workers rushed the driver to the nearest medical facility, where he was told he’d fractured his collarbone. “Connor Zilisch has been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation following today’s Xfinity Series,” NASCAR said in a statement. “He is awake and alert.” The driver later posted an update on X: “Thank you everybody for reaching out today,” Zilisch wrote. “Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse.” JR Motorsports later confirmed he’s since been released from the hospital. “Wishing [Zilisch] nothing but a safe and speedy recovery,” Xfinity Racing said in an X post.

Prayers are with CZ. For anyone that didn't see it live, here is the clip of Connor losing his footing and falling off the car in victory lane today at the #XfinitySeries race. #nascar #ConnorZilisch pic.twitter.com/9ApBEslhbQ — Adam Buzzeo (@buzzkill89) August 9, 2025

