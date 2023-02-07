NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Arrested After Carrying Gun Through Mexican Airport
Star NASCAR driver Kyle Busch confirmed Monday that he was arrested last month and detained in Mexico after a handgun was found in his bag at an airport. A statement from the Mexico Prosecutor General’s office confirmed a Nevada man by the name of “Kyle Thomas B” was arrested on Jan. 27, sentenced Monday to 3.5 years in prison and fined. Busch did not address any prison sentence in a statement Monday, but claimed the matter was resolved. “In late January, Samantha and I enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico,” the statement read. “When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag. Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina. I apologise for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”