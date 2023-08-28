NASCAR Driver Ryan Preece Released From Hospital a Day After Horror Crash
‘I’M COMING BACK’
Ryan Preece, a NASCAR Cup Series driver, was discharged from a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida on Sunday morning after a violent crash during a race the previous night. With six laps to go at the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Preece’s car was nudged and sent spinning across the nose of another vehicle. He skidded off the speedway and went airborne, with his car flipping over ten times, according to Road and Track. After the crash, the 32-year-old was still conscious and able to exit the crushed vehicle, footage of the event showed. A public relations account affiliated with Preece said on Twitter that he was “obviously shaken” but alert, and had been hospitalized for further evaluation. “If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough,” Preece himself tweeted on Saturday night. “Dammit… I’m coming back.”