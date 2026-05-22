NASCAR Legend Gave Haunting Interview Days Before His Death

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch gave a haunting interview just days before he died at 41. Speaking moments after winning the Ecosave 200 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Denver Motor Speedway Friday, May 15, Busch said: “You never know when the last one is.” He died on Thursday from a mystery illness. His last post on X was equally as heartbreaking. “Happy Birthday @brextonbusch!!!” Busch wrote, addressed to his 11-year-old son. “Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be! You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!” He also made foreboding remarks during a race at Watkins Glen International on May 10. “Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He’s the kindred doctor, guy. Tell him I need him after the race, please,” Busch said. “I’m gonna need a shot.” Less than a week later, he told journalists that he still had a lingering illness. “I’m still not great,” he said. “The cough was pretty substantial last week.” His family released a statement after he was pulled from the Coca-Cola 600 field last Thursday, saying he “experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization.”