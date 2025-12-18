Fatalities Reported After Jet Owned By Racing Legend Crashes

A jet registered to NASCAR legend Greg Biffle has crashed not far from his home in North Carolina.

Local authorities say there are “multiple fatalities,” according to WOWT. It is not clear whether the 55-year-old Biffle, his wife, and two children were among those on the crashed Cessna C550.

Greg Biffle and his son, Ryder Jack Biffle, in 2022. Jared Tilton/SRX/Getty Images

The jet burst into flames upon impact at an airport in Statesville, a northern exurb of Charlotte, images show.

Biffle, like many NASCAR greats, has a home in nearby Mooresville, nicknamed “Race City USA.”

The jet that crashed in Statesville, North Carolina, burst into flames upon impact. WOWT

Charlotte-based WSOC-TV reported fog in the area, citing it as the reason it had to turn back a news helicopter en route to the crash scene. AccuWeather reports that conditions at the airport were “adverse.”

The local station added that Biffle’s plane, which took off from Statesville and tried to return minutes later, could carry seven to eight passengers.

REALTOR® Cristina Grossu Biffle and her husband Greg Biffle used their private helicopter to deliver food, water, and supplies to victims who were devastated by Hurricane Helene. Risking dangerous terrain, the couple coordinated rescue missions and delivered 500 Starlink… pic.twitter.com/GJL02oFvvE — National Association of REALTORS® (@nardotrealtor) October 11, 2024

Biffle is a licensed pilot. He grabbed headlines last year when he used his helicopter last fall to personally deliver goods to people in North Carolina who Hurricane Helene stranded.

One man who flagged down the NASCAR star with a broken mirror said Biffle ultimately saved his life.

Statesville City Manager Ron Smith said Thursday’s crash occurred at 10:15 a.m., but had few other details to share. He said the investigation is being taken over by federal investigators.