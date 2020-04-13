NASCAR Star Kyle Larson Uses N-Word During Virtual Race Livestream
NASCAR star Kyle Larson used the N-word on a livestream of a virtual race Sunday night. According to CBS News, Larson was competing in an iRacing event when he started having some technical problems with his headset. When he went to check his microphone, he reportedly said: “You can’t hear me?” That question was then followed by the N-word. Other drivers in the chat reacted to Larson’s use of the slur, with one instantly telling him: “Kyle, you’re talking to everyone, bud.” He’s the second NASCAR driver in a week to draw criticism for his online conduct during an online race—Bubba Wallace rage quit an official NASCAR iRacing event televised live nationally and his sponsor fired him immediately. Larsen hasn’t commented on his use of the slur.