NASCAR Star’s Friends Receive Heartbreaking Holiday Greeting
Christmas cards from NASCAR legend Greg Biffle have been received by loved ones just days after he and his family were killed in a plane crash. Seven people died in the horrific private jet accident in North Carolina last Thursday—including Greg and his wife Cristina, their son Ryder, 5, and Greg’s daughter Emma, 14 (whom he shared with ex-wife Nicole Lunders), plus Craig Wadsworth and Dennis Dutton and his son Jack. Ron Herbert, who owns a restaurant in North Carolina, posted a holiday card he received on Sunday from the Biffles. It read, “We hope that you are able to slow down and enjoy the magic and joy that this season has to offer. We hope you have a great New Year! Sending love, Greg, Cristina, Emma & Ryder.” The card has a festive photograph of the Biffle family in front of Christmas decorations. Herbert posted on his Instagram “My words can’t say enough about the family.” Cristina’s mother, Cathy Grossu, received a text from her daughter just minutes before the crash. Grossu told People, “She texted me from the plane and she said, ‘We’re in trouble.’ And that was it. So we’re devastated. We’re brokenhearted.” The group were headed to celebrate a birthday in Florida; Greg Biffle would have turned 56 on Tuesday.