NASCAR Suspends Driver Cody Ware Indefinitely After Assault Arrest
RED FLAG
Nascar has announced it banned Cup Series driver Cody Ware after he was arrested Monday and charged with assault. According to reports, Ware has been charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and felony assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury. Ware is listed in jail records from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina after the incident on April 3, Nascar.com reports. His bond has been set at $3,000. The details of the event are unclear, but Ware missed an event at the Bristol Motor Speedway over the weekend “to focus on a personal matter,” according to a statement at the time from Rick Ware Racing, the team owned by Cody’s father. In an updated statement on Monday, it confirmed the team was “aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition” and accepted its decision. “The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course.”