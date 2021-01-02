New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
    Nashville Bomber Rambled About Aliens in Letters Sent to Pals Before Suicide

    Tracy Connor

    The Nashville suicide bomber sent packages full of conspiracy theories—including that lizard people control the earth—to friends in the days before he blew himself up in his RV, WTVF reported. Anthony Warner rambled on about UFOs, aliens, the moon landing, and 9/11 in a nine-page letter and also included thumb drives in the package sent to one pal, who turned it over to the FBI, the station said. While the writings did not foreshadow the Christmas Day bombing that terrified a neighborhood and interfered with telecommunications, Warner did write: “There is no such thing as death.”

