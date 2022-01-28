Nashville Cop Stripped of Authority After Highway Shooting
OFFICER-INVOLVED
A Nashville police officer with 25 years on the job has been stripped of his authority after allegedly firing the final two shots in a barrage of bullets that killed 37-year-old Landon Eastep on a Tennessee interstate Thursday afternoon. In an announcement on Friday, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced that Chief John Drake ordered Officer Brian Murphy decommissioned, meaning he will lose his police powers pending the outcome of an investigation, the Tennessean reported. Five other MNPD officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave. They are Justin Pinkelton, a 25-year veteran, Sean Williams, a 17-year MNPD veteran, Edin Plancic, a six-year MNPD veteran, and James Kidd, who was sworn in last February. The state troopers involved in the incident have not yet been publicly named.