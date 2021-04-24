Nashville Cop Fatally Shoots Man Wielding Butcher Knives
BODY-CAM RELEASED
A Nashville Police officer, Christopher Royer, fatally shot a man early Saturday morning during a traffic stop in Nashville. He was put on administrative assignment and is under investigation for the shooting. Just after midnight, Royer stopped a white Mercedes after learning that the license plate was registered to another car, according to a police department spokesperson. While the driver cooperated with the officer, one of the passengers got out and approached Royer, wielding two butcher knives, officials say. Body-camera footage was released, showing Royer telling the man, “Stop” and “I don’t want to shoot you” while trying to back away from him. The man then charged at Royer with the knives, and Royer shot him three times in the chest. Royer likely had a stun-gun but Police Chief John Drake said he believes the officer acted appropriately given the threat to life.