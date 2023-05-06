Nashville Hotel Manager Charged With Sucking on Sleeping Guest’s Toes

CHEAT SHEET
The night manager at the Nashville Hilton has been arrested after a guest reported that he woke up in the middle of the night to find him sucking on his toes. “[I] instantly jumped up and was screaming. Went into sort of fact-finding mode. Who are you? Why are you in my room? What are you doing here?” Peter Brennan told NewsChannel 5. “I’m having problems sleeping frankly, I’m going through some PTSD, talking to a therapist.” The manager, David Neal, 52, told cops he let himself into the room because he smelled smoke—but investigators didn’t buy it. Neal is charged with aggravated battery and assault and was jailed in lieu of $27,000 bond.