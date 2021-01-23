Nashville Lawyer Suspended After Allegedly Posting Advice to Facebook on How to Get Away With Murder
‘CAUTIONARY TALE’
A lawyer in Nashville had his law license suspended after allegedly sharing advice on social media for how to kill someone and get away with it. Winston B. Sitton is said to have replied in detail to a Facebook post by a woman who wanted to know how to handle abuse from an ex. Sitton reportedly suggested she “lure” the man into her home and shoot him, writing that instead of claiming self-defense, “the castle doctrine is a far safer basis for use of deadly force.”
He also counseled her to delete the post if she planned to take him up on his advice. “Your defense is that you are afraid for your life _ revenge or premeditation of any sort will be used against you at trial,” Sitton wrote in a response he now says was sarcastic. The woman’s ex saw the conversation and reported it to the authorities, resulting in a judge labeling Sitton’s case a “cautionary tale” and suspending his license for the next four years.