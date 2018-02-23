Nashville Mayor Cooperates in Affair Probe

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry complied with a search warrant from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation after authorities found explicit images of a woman on the phone of her bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest—with whom Barry recently admitted to having a near-two-year affair with. The search warrant is part of an investigation into crimes that Barry and Forrest may have committed, including “misconduct of public officials and theft of property.” Barry gave investigators the passcode to her phone after previously rejecting the request. Investigators believe Barry’s phone could provide more information on missing records on Forrest’s phone, where over 200 messages and over 30 call logs were deleted. Barry has stated that she will not resign after she publicly admitted to the affair, and questions were raised about possible ethics violations after it was found that Forrest’s daughter got a job in Nashville’s government. Barry and Forrest are both married to other people, and it is believed that the explicit photos on Forrest’s phone were taken while they both were on out-of-town trips together.
