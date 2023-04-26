Nashville Student Turned Away for Wearing a Suit Gets Private Prom
UPLIFTING
The nonbinary Nashville student who was barred from attending their senior prom Saturday because they wore a suit is now getting a special event of their own. In a press release sent to The Daily Beast, B. Hayes will be treated to a private prom with live music at a local venue in May. A GoFundMe campaign for a private event was launched after Hayes posted on social media that they were unable to attend Nashville Christian School’s prom wearing a suit. In a statement, the school said “students should choose Banquet attire that is appropriate for modesty and consistent with the Biblical principles.” The school did not clarify exactly what that entailed. “Knowing that not only the Nashville community is behind me but people all over the country are supporting the issue is incredible to see,” Hayes said of their upcoming prom. “I hope the awareness can bring about positive change and that more students in the future feel strong enough to stand up for freedom of expression.”