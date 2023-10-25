Nashville Police Chief’s Son Found Dead After Shooting 2 Cops
MANHUNT OVER
Nashville Police Chief John Drake’s estranged son was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday night after a three-day manhunt, authorities said. John C. Drake Jr. had been on the run since Saturday when La Vergne police responded to a call of a stolen car near a Dollar General store. In a subsequent confrontation, he allegedly fired a handgun, injuring officers Ashely Boleyjack and Gregory Kern. Both have since been released from the hospital. A Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson said Drake Jr. then stole a car at gunpoint at around 6 p.m. Tuesday before crashing it and fleeing into a shed behind a home. “While the officers were surrounding the residence to contain the shed, a gunshot was heard and it appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the spokesperson said. Local outlet WSMV4 obtained a video of the crash and subsequent police chase.