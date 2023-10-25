CHEAT SHEET
    Nashville Police Chief’s Son Found Dead After Shooting 2 Cops

    MANHUNT OVER

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    picture of suspect John C. Drake Jr.

    Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

    Nashville Police Chief John Drake’s estranged son was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Tuesday night after a three-day manhunt, authorities said. John C. Drake Jr. had been on the run since Saturday when La Vergne police responded to a call of a stolen car near a Dollar General store. In a subsequent confrontation, he allegedly fired a handgun, injuring officers Ashely Boleyjack and Gregory Kern. Both have since been released from the hospital. A Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson said Drake Jr. then stole a car at gunpoint at around 6 p.m. Tuesday before crashing it and fleeing into a shed behind a home. “While the officers were surrounding the residence to contain the shed, a gunshot was heard and it appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the spokesperson said. Local outlet WSMV4 obtained a video of the crash and subsequent police chase.

