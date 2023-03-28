Cops Believe Nashville Shooter Also Targeted Family Members and a Shopping Mall
CHILLING
The shooter accused of killing six people at a Nashville Christian school Monday may have planned to hit additional targets throughout the city, including a shopping mall, Nashville Police Chief John Drake told CBS on Tuesday. Drake said investigators found additional weapons, detailed maps, and writings akin to a “manifesto” during searches of Audrey Elizabeth Hale’s home and car. “We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,” Drake said. He also noted that detectives believe Hale held resentment toward The Covenant School, a church-based school for preschool to sixth-grade students that Hale once attended, and that Hale “targeted and planned” the shooting.