Teen Arrested for Shooting Mortar Fireworks at Police Copter

A teen was arrested Friday after launching fireworks at a police helicopter, WBIR Channel 10 reports. John Schmid, 18, of Nashville was seen by police looking up at their helicopter before he went to his car to grab mortar fireworks. After missing the helicopter, Schmid attempted to ditch the scene before he was nabbed by Metro Nashville Police. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police and felony reckless endangerment. A bomb squad later arrived on the scene to remove additional fireworks from Schmid’s vehicle. His bond was set at $25,000. Two people were aboard the helicopter at which Schmid aimed the fireworks.