Nashville ‘Tennessean’ to Investigate Anti-Islam Ad Claiming the City Would be Blown Up
Nashville, Tennessee newspaper The Tennessean is facing criticism after printing a full page Islamophobic advertisement. The ad, submitted by a an alleged Christian doomsday group, Ministry of Future For America, claimed that Nashville is going to be bombed by the religion of Islam on July 18, and features photos of President Donald Trump and Pope Francis. The advertisers claimed to have gained the information from a “prophecy” in the Bible, and called Trump the “final president of the USA.”
The newspaper, which is the most widely-circulated daily paper in the state, put out a statement Sunday saying that they had launched an investigation into how the “horrific” advertisement made it into the print edition. The Tenessean has clear standards against hate speech, and regularly remove ads which violate these standards, the statement said. The ad has been removed from future editions. “Clearly there was a breakdown in the normal processes, which call for careful scrutiny of our advertising content,” said Tennessean vice president and editor Michael A. Anastasi.