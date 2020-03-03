Tornado Rips Through Nashville, Killing at Least 7 People
At least seven people were killed when a tornado ripped through Nashville and its suburbs in the early hours of Tuesday. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Maggie Hannan confirmed the initial death toll of 7. The Nashville Fire Department estimated approximately 40 building collapses around the city. Police in Mount Juliet—a suburb around 20 miles to the east of Nashville—confirmed that the town had been “impacted significantly” with “multiple homes damaged and multiple injuries.” The National Weather Service reported a tornado located near Nashville at 12:38 a.m. CST and urged people to immediately take cover. Over 50,000 power outages have been reported statewide, with more than 44,400 of those reported by Nashville Electric Service.