Nashville TV Anchors Break Down While Reporting on School Shooting
‘MY HEART IS JUST HURTING’
Anchors for a local NBC affiliate understandably struggled to get through live news coverage of the tragic Nashville school shooting that left at least six dead, including three children. Reporting the breaking news that an active shooter was confirmed dead and multiple kids had been killed, WSMV’s Holly Thompson began choking up live on-air. “My heart is just hurting right now. Thoughts and prayers for these families,” Thompson said while fighting back tears. Grabbing Thompson’s arm, co-anchor Amanda Hara then briefly took over the broadcast before throwing it to reporter Michael Warrick. Moments later, it was Thompson’s turn to reassure Hara mid-broadcast. After airing an incredibly emotional interview with a distressed mother on the scene, Hara noted that “we’re hearing from parents” who are demanding information in real-time about the “horrific” tragedy—before breaking down herself. “There are just so many questions and people wanting to know,” Thompson jumped in as Hara began openly crying, tapping her colleague on the arm. Earlier in the broadcast, Hara also struggled to hold back tears when she relayed that her children's schools were going into lockdown as a precaution and working with security to verify the kids’ safety.