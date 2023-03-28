CHEAT SHEET
    Nashville Victim's Sister Cries: 'I Don't Want to Be an Only Child'

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Students look out a bus window after a mass shooting in Tennessee

    Mark Zaleski/USA Today Network via Reuters

    At an emotional vigil after the deadly school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, whose victims included third grader Evelyn Dieckhaus, her older sister Eleanor spoke out. “I don’t want to be an only child,” she said through tears at the Woodmont Christian Church vigil. At least 57 people have been killed in 38 mass shootings in the U.S. in the month of March, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. Evelyn Dieckhaus was one of three 9-year-olds and three adults killed Monday at Nashville’s Covenant School.

