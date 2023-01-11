Local GOP Turns on Serial Liar George Santos: ‘He Is a Stain’
GET OUT (LEAVE)
Republican leaders of a New York county that includes part of Rep. George Santos’ congressional district have called for the serial liar to resign immediately. The Nassau County GOP held a press conference Wednesday, laying into Santos for “breaking the trust” of his constituents by lying about just about every aspect of his background—from his religion and work history to his grandparents escaping the Holocaust. “He cannot serve anymore. He does not deserve that right,” Nassau County GOP Chair Joe Cairo said, pledging not to work with Santos’ office. “He is a stain on the House of Representatives. He is a stain on the third congressional district.” The group is the first official GOP group to formally call on Santos to step down. Santos was elected to serve New York’s third congressional district with 54 percent of the vote in November.