Nasty Smell Leads to Decomposing Body in Michigan College’s Vent System

The body of a man missing for weeks was discovered in the ventilation system of a Michigan community college on Sunday evening after complaints were made of a “foul odor,” according to school officials and police.

Authorities are investigating how the man ended up in the vents of the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts, a building on the college’s central campus, but the death isn’t considered suspicious.

“There is no reason to suspect foul play,” William Leavens, the college’s police chief, said in a statement. “At this point, it is important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances.”

The man was identified on Monday as Jason Anthony Thompson, a 36-year-old resident of nearby Clinton Township. Authorities were awaiting an official cause of death from the Macomb County medical examiner’s office on Monday.

Thompson was not affiliated with the school, a college spokesperson told NBC News. He was reported missing to the Sterling Heights Police Department on Nov. 1, having last been seen by family on Oct. 25. Given the ongoing investigation, the school spokesperson could not comment to NBC on how Thompson might have gained access to the building.

“The college community extends heartfelt condolences during this difficult time to Mr. Thompson’s family and friends,” the spokesperson said.