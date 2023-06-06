Joran van der Sloot Loses U.S. Extradition Appeal
HAND HIM OVER
Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, has lost his fight against his U.S. extradition and will be handed over to the FBI Thursday, according to the Peruvian superior court. While he originally was not going to challenge his extradition, van der Sloot’s attorney said his client changed his mind Monday after speaking to Dutch diplomats. The Netherlands native, who is serving 28 years behind bars in Peru for an unrelated murder, was the last person to see 18-year-old Holloway when she vanished on a class trip to Aruba. He faces charges of extortion and wire fraud for plotting to scam the family of $250,000 in exchange for the false location of the American teen’s body. Still, no one has been charged in Holloway’s death and her body has not yet been found.