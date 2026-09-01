Natalie Harp Dragged Into Legal Fight Over Trump’s $100K Posts

President Donald Trump’s shadow social media manager has been dragged into the spotlight as his Truth Social cash grab faces legal scrutiny.

Natalie Harp, the president’s 35-year-old “human printer,” was among the top aides name-dropped in a Monday court filing seeking a preliminary injunction that would prohibit both her and Trump “from posting, or allowing to be posted, announcements” on Truth Social “so long as ‘Truth API’ is in operation.”

Truth API is a new service introduced by the Trump Media & Technology Group that would grant users early access to the president’s posts in exchange for a staggering $100,000 a month. The feature would give high-flying users, like Wall Street firms, an early peek at Trump’s posts on U.S. policy on tariffs, war, and other critical government issues.

But Truth API was swiftly hit with a lawsuit filed by The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation, which claimed it violated First and Fifth Amendment rights.

“Trump is trying to enrich himself by privatizing government information that he has no right to sell,” The Intercept editor-in-chief Ben Muessig said in a previous statement. “We won’t let it stand.”

The Monday court filing names Trump, Harp, White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, the Executive Office of the President, and the White House, along with “other persons who are in active concert or participation” with them when it comes to Truth Social.

The plaintiffs asked the court to stop the identified officials “from posting, or allowing to be posted, announcements from President Trump on the website Truth Social so long as ‘Truth API’ is in operation, applies to President Trump and the White House’s announcements, and no free version of the content is available before or at the same time as the content is available through Truth API.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Natalie Harp, the "human printer," is always equipped with a laptop to help President Donald Trump with a variety of tasks. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Harp, Trump’s ever-present aide, has long been credited with helping him craft his bonkers Truth Social rants. She began working for Trump in 2022 after leaving her role as anchor and host at the right-wing news network One America News.

Harp earned the moniker “human printer” by following Trump around, fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts. She earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 a year.

Harp is ever-present by Trump's side. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

In Art of the Surge, a docuseries about Trump’s reelection campaign in 2024, Harp was captured frantically typing on a laptop as her boss sat next to her dictating a Truth Social post.

In 2024, Harp personally discussed her workflow in an interview with Fox News.

“Breaking news has no consideration for where you are. That’s how our mobile office started,” she said at the time. “Many times, the president wants to get his thoughts out on paper, so I’ll take dictation, print, and then he works on it until he has the words just right for a viral Truth.”

This is part of the letter Harp sent to Trump, apparently either during or after the trip to Scotland and Ireland Trump took her on in 2023. Inside Trump's Head/The Daily Beast