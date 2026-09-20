Natalie Harp Follows Trump Back to White House From Camp David

The aide who sticks to Donald Trump like glue tottered back to the White House after the president cut short his weekend stay at Maryland’s Camp David on Saturday.

Natalie Harp, 35, the always-at-Trump’s-side “human printer” who churns out copies of positive articles about the 80-year-old president, climbed into a separate helicopter just before Trump boarded the Marine One presidential chopper, according to the pool report.

There was no obvious reason for Harp to be with Trump at Camp David, other than that she accompanies him everywhere.

Donald Trump’s aide Natalie Harp and White House Director of Oval Office Operations Walt Nauta walk back to the White House after returning by helicopter from Camp David. Anna Rose Layden/REUTERS

Trump returned to the White House on Saturday night with an unknown male passenger after Marine One landed at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. A “support copter,” carrying White House Director of Oval Office Operations Walt Nauta and Harp landed there minutes earlier, according to the pool account.

Trump cut his planned trip short by one day after the State Department issued a new security alert for Americans in the Middle East following an attempted attack on the Saudi capital Riyadh by the Yemen-backed Houthi rebel group. The alert warned U.S. citizens to “exercise heightened vigilance” and prepare for possible travel disruptions amid new attacks from the Houthis.

“This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly. Americans outside the Middle East should seriously reconsider travel to and through the region. Those who do travel to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations,” the advisory said.

Saudi Arabia confirmed that the Houthis attempted to attack its capital with a ballistic missile, the Associated Press reported.

Houthi military spokesperson Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said the group attacked with a “large number of ballistic and cruise missiles” and drones to target the kingdom’s capital city, Riyadh, and the facilities of Saudi oil company Aramco in Yanbu.

X/State Department

This is the first time the Houthis have targeted Riyadh since fresh fighting broke out between Saudi Arabia and the militant group during the Iran war.

Trump has not commented on the attack.

Natalie Harp boards Marine One near the White House on Friday. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Harp’s odd, constant presence at Trump’s side has become the subject of much conjecture, and the connection does not seem to be fading. On one occasion, when Harp couldn’t keep up with Trump in the presidential limousine, she reportedly climbed into the trunk of a following car.