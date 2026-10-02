Natalie Harp Forced to Watch Trump Thirst Over Younger Aide

Donald Trump’s devoted 35-year-old aide Natalie Harp was forced to watch the president gush over an even younger colleague at a campaign rally.

Trump, 80, plans to visit at least 17 states ahead of the Nov. 3 midterms as part of a MAGA blitz to keep Republican control of Congress.

After a quick trip to Texas, Trump spoke in Oklahoma on Thursday evening at a rally for Republican gubernational candidate Mike Mazzei. His executive assistant Harp was once again part of his entourage, as was White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

President Donald Trump and Margo Martin at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant, Oklahoma, US, October 1, 2026. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

However, while “Human Printer” Harp stood on the sidelines, Trump called up on stage his 31-year-old communications adviser, Margo Martin, praising her for almost two minutes and calling her a social media “sensation.”

Martin regularly posts videos of Trump on her social media, and he once called her “the most beautiful photographer in the world.” Fox News has also previously mistaken Martin for first lady Melania Trump, and social media users have dubbed her “Fake Melania.”

Trump said Martin, who grew up in Ada, Oklahoma, “is known for a number of things,” then said, “I can’t mention one, because if I do, my political career will be over.”

The senior president went there anyway, saying, “You can never say that a woman is beautiful. If you say a woman is beautiful, that’s the end of your political career. But, I’ll say it anyway, she is a beautiful woman, inside and out.”

Donald Trump prepares to welcome Margo Martin to the microphone. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump previously made the same claim during a speech for Women’s History Month in March, where he complained he was no longer allowed to call women “beautiful.”

“Usually, it’s the end of your political career,” he said in March. “If you say a woman’s a beautiful woman, they say that’s the termination of his career.”

On Thursday, the president then insisted the “shy” Martin come to the stage, saying, “Look at this. Look at this. And I’m not allowed... I’m not allowed to say she’s beautiful. You believe that, she is beautiful. But she’s beautiful inside and out, and she’s been so loyal.”

Trump then gave Martin’s parents a shout-out, saying, “I see why she’s good-looking, actually. You know, I believe in the racehorse theory. Fast horses, right? Great mom and dad. Thank you very much. Great job, Margo.”

Harp and Martin joined the entourage for Donald Trump’s campaign trip to Texas and Oklahoma. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The president has invoked his racehorse theory before, saying that humans are like racehorses and genetics dictates who succeeds, so fast horses produce fast horses.

When Trump raised the theory in 2020, Jewish leaders pointed out it had links to the concept that selective breeding can improve a country’s performance, which Nazis used to foster goals of racial purity.

“You have good genes, you know that, right?” Trump told a mostly white crowd of supporters in 2020. “You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it? Don’t you believe? The racehorse theory. You think we’re so different? You have good genes in Minnesota.”

Natalie Harp, Margo Martin and Susie Wiles board Air Force One on Thursday. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

At the time, Rabbi Mark Diamond, a senior lecturer on Jewish studies at Loyola Marymount University, said Trump’s remarks were “beyond reprehensible,” and said the selective breeding theory was “at the heart of Nazi ideology.

This week, the president’s niece Mary called out his “creepy” relationship with females aides less than half his age, such as Harp and Martin.