Natalie Harp Spotting Fuels Questions About Trump’s AI Posting Spree

The young, blonde, and devoted aide behind most of Donald Trump’s heinous Truth Social tirades has been sighted typing away on a tablet during his latest meltdown.

Natalie Harp, 35, was with the 80-year-old president at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey on Sunday when he publicly spiraled in a 37-post Truth Social barrage featuring AI slop and calls to rename a state.

Then, later on Sunday, a photo surfaced of Harp seated behind the president as he dined at the restaurant on the president’s golf course, tablet in hand. Harp, a former conservative news anchor, is known for helping Trump draft his often deranged Truth Social posts, even the posts he’s known to make late at night and early in the morning.

The photo was shared by a MAGA influencer. Screenshot/Instagram/Instagram

So, as he turned to AI Sunday afternoon, conjuring a painting of himself on horseback beside the nation’s first president, superimposing his face onto Hulk Hogan’s body, casting himself as the commander of a bizarre dystopian robot army, putting himself at the helm of a spaceship, rechristening New Mexico to “New America,” and laying claim to the moon, it raises questions about whether Harp was involved. The White House did not respond to questions regarding Harp’s role in Trump’s posts.

Harp also refers to herself by the nickname Trump’s staff reportedly gave her: the “Human Printer,” because she prints out positive stories and reports for the president.

Trump shared a ranked list of U.S. presidents. Surprise, surprise: he dubbed himself the greatest. Screenshot/Truth /Truth Social

On Monday, the president continued his manic post spree and marked Labor Day by exploding over a months-old report by the Center for American Progress that found his costly National Guard deployments did not curb crime—going so far as to threaten a lawsuit.

“The report is just another Radical Left SCAM, as are the people who fund this gaggle of Lunatics,” he wrote.

The president’s 190-word tirade went on to list people, companies, organizations, and even foreign governments that supposedly endorse the think tank’s findings, released in July.

Trump went on to name-drop George Soros, Bill and Melinda Gates, Google, Apple, Visa, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Walmart, Toyota, T-Mobile, NBCUniversal, the Embassy of Japan, the Korea Foundation, Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, and even the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates.

Harp spends her weekends golfing with the president. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

“The Dumocrats love it, and are against anything ‘TRUMP,’” he continued. “These people, and others like them, are so bad for our Country. Their stated course is anything to hate or demean ‘TRUMP.’ This will be met with a lawsuit, which is being drawn now. I am also strongly considering adding some of the contributors to this Fake Organization.”

The post was one of 24 that Trump made between 9:50 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Monday.