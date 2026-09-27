Natalie Harp Sticks Close to Trump After ‘SNL’ Skewering

President Donald Trump’s most devoted aide, Natalie Harp, is again spending her weekend traveling with him.

Harp, 35, is traveling with Trump, 80, to the Chicago suburbs for a golf tournament. On Sunday, she was pictured boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews to fly to the President’s Cup in Medinah, Illinois.

She already spent her entire Saturday with the president, as he traveled to Tennessee for a college football game before leaving at halftime.

Natalie Harp boards Air Force One en route to Medinah, Illinois. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Harp has spent nearly every weekend this summer with Trump, golfing the president’s side for several weekends this summer. She even opted to spend her 35th birthday, which fell on a Saturday, golfing with Trump at his New Jersey club.

Her Chicago trip with the president comes just hours after the season premiere of Saturday Night Live eviscerated Harp for being ever-present around Trump.

The cold open featured Trump, played once again by James Austin Johnson, talking with his favorite Democrat, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, played by Ramy Youssef, only for them to be interrupted by a strange, unprompted appearance from Harp.

SNL, Trump and Natalie Harp NBC

“Natalie, I didn’t realize you were in New York,” Trump said in the skit.

Harp, played by cast member Ashley Padilla, responded, “Oh, I wasn’t. I ran here from D.C., Weapons-style.”

During the skit, Padilla heavily leaned into the reporting that Harp has grown obsessive over Trump, portraying that feeling through a reenactment of a possessed villain from the hit horror movie Obsession.

After making a series of unsettling faces, Harp said, “I’m kidding, I’m totally normal,” but neither Trump nor Mamdani seemed reassured.

SNL's Mamdani and Natalie Harp NBC

Harp is a former right-wing television anchor who makes $150,000 annually working in Trump’s White House. Trump also reportedly gave her a $45,000 holiday bonus.

She is always at his side on the White House property, accompanying him to Oval Office meetings. Harp has been accused by her estranged brother of having an “unhealthy” obsession with the president.

Harp is an ever-present figure in Trump's White House. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Harp has previously admitted that she has to tune out the noise about her closeness to Trump as it can often get to her.