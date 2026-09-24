Natalie Harp’s Trump Worship Reaches New Level in Bonkers Interview

Donald Trump’s adoring aide, Natalie Harp, has taken her fawning for the president to a whole new level in a rare interview.

In emailed comments to The Washingtonian, featuring strange grammar and capitalization akin to Trump’s Truth Social posts that she also authors, his executive assistant gushed about how brilliant she believes her boss is.

Asked whether her age, 35, has harmed her professional life in Washington, she responded that “age is just a number.” She then credited Trump, 80, for not caring that she is four-and-a-half decades his junior.

Harp's constant presence around the president has also sparked concern within his inner circle. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“Throughout his career, the President has never compartmentalized people into their demographics, but rather has the rare gift of seeing something in people that perhaps they don’t see in themselves, male or female, young or old, and then bringing those gifts into focus,” she told the magazine.

“Take a look at his Cabinet. The diversity in skill, talent, and backgrounds, creates a dynamic unit, which works cohesively together to secure unprecedented WINS for the American People,” she continued. “In the end, History will remember us not for our gender, years lived, or at what age we reached what the World sees as ‘success’ but, by what we did, and that, will outlive us!”

Asked what the hardest part of her job is, Harp bizarrely answered that it is working in a city that “does not work at the speed of ‘TRUMP!’”

Natalie Harp’s emailed responses to The Washingtonian revealed that she types the same way—with random capitalization and all-caps words for emphasis—as President Donald Trump does on Truth Social. The Washingtonian

Then, writing in a style that could easily be mistaken for Trump, she said: “We have only four years to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and that sense of urgency is absent from too many, while the Radical Left tries to stop, or slow down, the momentum the President is building for the Golden Age of America.

“Ultimately, however, the President continues to do as much as possible, as quickly as possible, delivering Historic Results for our Country, and the World.”

When asked to single out women who have inspired her, Harp used the opportunity to heap even more praise on Trump.

Harp told the Washingtonian, “Fighting cancer while serving as Chief of Staff for the Most Consequential President in History, Susie Wiles is an example to all of what can be accomplished when one has the strength and resolve to do so.”

The other woman Harp singled out was evangelical author Joni Eareckson Tada. Again, she snuck in a reference to Trump, this time to quote him while discussing Eareckson Tada’s resilience as a quadriplegic.

“As President Trump has said, and lived, ‘You can’t prove your merit on quiet waters,’ Harp writes.

That quote appears in Trump’s 2009 book, Think Like a Champion, which was co-authored and ghostwritten by Meredith McIver, a long-time Trump Organization staff writer. The Daily Beast could not find an instance where Trump said those words aloud.

Harp, who earned her undergraduate degree from a Nazarene university and her MBA from the ultra-conservative Liberty University in Virginia, also boasted about her education, even mentioning her perfect GPA. She said college and her parents instilled a strong work ethic in her.

“Working hard and fast comes naturally to me,” she writes. “I finished college in three years, earned my MBA (4.0), and was blessed with parents who showed me, by example, that ‘work’ is not a place you go to 8 to 5, but something you do until everyone, and everything, you are responsible for is taken care of, to the best of your ability.

Harp follows the president nearly everywhere—always available to fire off posts for him on Truth Social. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

“Living by this maxim means being ‘on call’ for the Administration, Congress, and the Citizens we serve, around the clock, but our Country deserves no less.”

Harp also revealed that she listens to the Bible on an audiobook every morning.