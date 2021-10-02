Natalie Morales Exits NBC to Join That Hot Mess Called ‘The Talk’

Read it at Daily Mail
Veteran NBC host Natalie Morales is leaving the network after two decades to join the troubled CBS daytime show The Talk. The Daily Mail reports that Morales, 49, broke the news in an email to Today and Dateline staffers that it was time to “spread my own wings and to pursue a new adventure.” The Talk has certainly been an adventure. Sharon Osbourne was ousted from the show amid allegations of bigoted behavior that she has denied, and Carrie Ann Inaba recently made an extended absence from the set permanent. Actor Jerry O’Connell joined the show in July.