Oscar Winner, 44, Is Pregnant With New Partner’s Child

A pilot fainted mid-flight after reportedly staying awake all night, according to an official aviation safety report. The 57-year-old captain became unwell about 50 minutes into a 6 a.m. Tarom flight departing from Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, Romania’s Civil Aviation Safety Investigation and Analysis Authority said in a report that did not specify the date. Despite the incident, the aircraft landed safely in Amsterdam. Before the return leg, the pilot declared himself unfit to fly and handed control to his co-pilot. But nearly an hour into the second flight, he reportedly felt ill again and fainted, forcing the co-pilot to raise an emergency alarm. Medics were waiting when the plane landed back in Bucharest, where all 87 passengers disembarked safely. The aviation body found the pilot had not slept the previous night and was affected by noise and a mosquito-repellent solution, according to Romanian news outlet Informat. Authorities reprimanded him and barred him from evening flights or journeys longer than two hours.
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- 1Pilot Faints in Cockpit Mid-Flight After All-NighterCATCHING ZZZ’sThe pilot became unwell about 50 minutes into an early morning flight.
- 2MLB Team’s All-Time Hits Leader, 53, Abruptly Dies at HomeFOREVER AN ANGELThe star outfielder played 16 of his 17 MLB seasons in Los Angeles.
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- 3Grammy Winner Behind Hit Song ‘The Gambler’ Dies at 73WHEN TO FOLD ’EMThough the cause of death has not been released, Don Schlitz’s death was said to be tied to a sudden illness.
- 4NFL Reporter Axed After Celebrating Colleague’s DownfallCHOPPING BLOCKUSA Today reporter Crissy Ford was fired after she called Dianna Russini a “detriment to women in sports.”
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- 5Oscar Winner, 44, Is Pregnant With New Partner’s ChildBABY NO. 3Natalie Portman says she feels “lucky” and “grateful” to have a baby in her mid-40s.
- 6Pop Star Abruptly Cancels Her Entire Tour‘SO SORRY’Trainor’s ‘The Get In Girl’ tour was set to start in two months.
- 7Tourists Skip U.S. Amid Global Travel Boom, THANKSThe president’s hardline immigration crackdown has “created a chilling effect.”
- 8Man Arrested After Alleged $34k Lego-Pasta FraudCRIMINAL PASTA-MINDIt is miniature theft on a big scale.
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- 9Cher Seeks Conservatorship of Drug-Addicted SonHELP WANTEDThe 49-year-old is currently at a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire.
- 10Kanye Faces Being Cancelled in Yet Another CountryNO YE ZONE“In a country scarred by the history of the Holocaust, we can’t pretend this is just entertainment,” Poland’s culture minister said.
Los Angeles Angels great Garret Anderson died Thursday after suffering a “medical emergency” in his California home, reports TMZ, which obtained police dispatch audio. The star, who became his hometown team’s all-time hits leader in his 15 seasons with the Angels, was reportedly unconscious when 911 was called from his home in Newport Beach. The 53-year-old’s death was confirmed Friday by the Angels, whose owner, Arte Moreno, said he will go down as “one of our franchise’s most beloved icons.” Moreno’s statement added, “Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. His admiration and respect for the game were immeasurable.” Authorities have not released a cause of death for the married father of three. Anderson played outfield for the Angels between 1994 and 2008, starring on their World Series-winning team in 2002—the franchise’s only title. He went on to play two more seasons, first with the Atlanta Braves and then with the Los Angeles Dodgers, before retiring in 2010.
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The man behind country classics such as “The Gambler” and “On the Other Hand” has died following a sudden illness. Don Schlitz was 73. His legendary songwriting career earned him two Grammy Awards and a place in the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame. “I will never be able to believe that I deserve this, unless I receive it as a representative of my family, my mentors, my collaborators, my promoters and my friends,” he said of making the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017. Schlitz was born and raised in North Carolina, but moved to Nashville to chase his country music dreams. His greatest achievement came early—his first recorded song was “The Gambler,” which singer Kenny Rogers would turn into a huge hit upon its release in 1978. The tune would go on to be certified platinum five times by the Recording Industry Association of America. Rogers later commented that Schlitz “doesn’t just write songs, he writes careers.” The songwriter also partnered with country music legends Randy Travis, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Dolly Parton, who teamed up with Rogers for the duet You Can’t Make Old Friends. Schlitz leaves behind his wife Stacey, his daughter and son, and four grandchildren.
USA Today has cut ties with NFL reporter Crissy Froyd, 26, after she publicly cheered the exit of fellow reporter Dianna Russini. Froyd was fired following a blistering social media response to Russini’s departure from The Athletic, which came after leaked photos showed her cozied up with married New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel—though both have denied allegations of an affair. “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” Froyd wrote. “We know who you really are and what you’ve been up to for years.” She also labeled Russini, 43, a “detriment to women in sports.” USA Today moved quickly following Froyd’s candid remarks. In a statement on Thursday, the outlet said Froyd’s contract was terminated “effective immediately,” adding that her comments failed to meet its standards for professionalism and ethical conduct. Froyd, however, isn’t backing down. She told TMZ she is “beyond distraught” and questioned why, as an independent contractor, she couldn’t speak freely on her own social media. After a decade with USA Today, she told the outlet she has “zero regret” and is “beyond proud” of her work, adding she’s “looking forward to what is next.”
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Oscar Winner, 44, Is Pregnant With New Partner’s Child
Natalie Portman is pregnant with her first child with her new partner, the French music producer Tanguy Destable, she has revealed to Harper’s Bazaar. Portman, 44, shares two children—Aleph, 14, and Amalia, 9—with the French director-choreographer Benjamin Millepied. The couple finalized their divorce last year, and Portman said that she is ready for her new journey with Destable. “Tanguy and I are very excited,” the Oscar winner told the magazine. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.” People confirmed in March 2025 that Portman and Destable, 45, were dating. Now, Portman, who was awarded the Academy Award for Best Actress for her 2010 portrayal of Nina Sayers in Black Swan, says she is grateful to be able to have a child in her mid-40s. “I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she tells Harper’s Bazaar. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing... And so I know how lucky it is. I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful.”
Pop star Meghan Trainor has canceled her “The Get In Girl” tour two months before it was due to begin. In an announcement for fans posted to her Instagram story on Thursday, Trainor, 32, wrote that she was canceling her tour in order to focus on her family following the birth of her third child in January. “Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time,” Trainor wrote. “I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down. But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now.” She promised she would be back soon and said she couldn’t wait for fans to hear her new album, set for release next week. “I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always,” she added. The tour was scheduled to start in Michigan on June 12 and wrap in Los Angeles on Aug. 15.
Tourists are avoiding the United States despite a global travel boom, according to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council. International travel surged in 2025, with 80 million more trips taken worldwide compared to the year before, WTTC said. But many tourists are forgoing the U.S. for other destinations. North America was the slowest-growing region, with U.S. inbound travel rising by less than 1 percent, while the Asia-Pacific region jumped 8.2 percent. “The U.S. is losing market share,” WTTC CEO Gloria Guevara told USA Today, warning China could overtake it as the world’s largest tourism market within four years. President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration crackdown “created a chilling effect that made international visitors rethink trips to the United States,” the newspaper reported. The National Travel and Tourism Office reported a 20 percent drop in Canadian visitors—about 4.2 million fewer trips—alongside broader declines tied to increased border scrutiny. European countries, including Germany, Denmark, Finland, and the United Kingdom, also issued advisories about U.S. entry risks. “We are the only major destination in the world losing visitors. That is a problem we need to solve,” U.S. Travel Association president and CEO Geoff Freeman said in a statement.
A man has been arrested and accused of buying $34,000 in Lego figurines, filling the boxes with pasta, and then returning them for a refund. Jarrelle Augustine, 28, of Paramount, California, allegedly became the scourge of Target stores in Orange County and the surrounding area, committing around 70 thefts. Irvine Police Department said on Thursday that “in some cases, [Augustine allegedly] replaced them with… durum wheat semolina pasta.” The department said its officers carried out surveillance and identified the suspect, later sharing footage allegedly showing Augustine purchasing the sets. They said he was charged “for grand theft and booked at the Orange County Jail.” The footage also showed dozens of mini-figures in bags, with cops saying the act amounted to “what we are calling a pasta-tively terrible plan.” “If your master plan involves swapping LEGOs for linguine, we can promise your plan will be cooked al dente.” Officer Ziggy Azarcon told CBS News, “These were definitely sets that were consistent with what he was purchasing and then returning.” “These were Star Wars sets and Marvel sets, which have a very high value on the secondary market.”
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Pop icon Cher is filing for a conservatorship of her adult son, whom she called “gravely disabled.” Elijah Blue Allman, 49, is currently in a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire, as he faces charges in the state for felony burglary, simple assault, trespassing, and breach of bail. Page Six obtained a filing from Cher, 79, who claimed her son “has no concept of money, is unable to manage his financial resources and is unable to withstand fraud or undue influence.” Allman has long struggled with drug addiction, leading his pop star mother to file a first petition for conservatorship in 2023. She later dropped her push for a conservatorship after a months-long legal battle. Since then, the latest filing says, Allman’s life has “significantly deteriorated.” It states he immediately spends any money he can get on “drugs, expensive hotels and limousine transportation.” He currently receives $120,000 annually from a trust set up by his father, musician Gregg Allman. Beyond his concerning dependence on substances, the Grammy winner’s son “has been exhibiting hyper-sexual behavior,” apparently even “aggressively” propositioning a young hotel employee.
A third country is moving to cancel a Kanye West concert, as the rapper’s tour of Europe continues to collapse under the weight of his antisemitic history. Stadion Slaski, in southern Poland, plans to cancel West’s scheduled June 19 show, local newspaper Wyborcza reported, days after France’s second-largest city declared him unwelcome and Britain barred him from entering the country entirely to headline London’s largest music festival. Poland’s Culture Minister Marta Cienkowska had already signaled authorities would seek to block the concert. “These aren’t ‘controversies.’ They’re consciously crossing boundaries and normalizing hatred,” she said. “In a country scarred by the history of the Holocaust, we can’t pretend this is just entertainment.” More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were murdered at Auschwitz during World War II. Nazi Germany killed over three million of Poland’s 3.2 million Jewish population. A stadium representative was quoted as saying, “The concert will not take place. Our lawyers are preparing a letter regarding this matter.” The stadium did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation. The Daily Beast has approached organizers for comment. West, 48, who now performs as Ye, apologized in January for past antisemitic remarks, attributing them to untreated bipolar disorder. He was also barred from Australia last year after releasing a song promoting Nazism.