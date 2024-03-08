Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Divorce Amid Affair Claims
ALL OVER
Natalie Portman has officially ended things with her now-ex husband, Benjamin Millepied, a rep for the actress told People, with their divorce finalized last month. Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, were married for 11 years after meeting on the set of Black Swan, with the relationship thrown into turmoil after allegations emerged last year that Millepied had an affair. According to People, Portman quietly filed for divorce eight months ago in France, where she and Millepied live with their two children. “It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” a friend of the couple told the magazine. “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.” The friend added that Portman had “hoped her marriage would be forever” but is nevertheless “at peace with where they are and now focused on their new normal as a family.”