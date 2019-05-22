Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Says He Was ‘Much Older Man Being Creepy’ With Her

Actress Natalie Portman on Tuesday shot down claims that she briefly had a fling with Moby when she was younger, claiming they only “hung out a handful of times” before she concluded that he was being “creepy.” “I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated,” Portman told Harper’s Bazaar UK. “When we met after the show, he said, ‘let’s be friends.’ He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realized that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.” In his memoir, the 53-year-old musician claimed that Portman had flirted with him in his dressing room when she was 20. Moby then claimed the two had started dating before she ended it after meeting someone else. “I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” she told the magazine, clarifying that she was just 18-years-old when she met the musician. “There was no fact checking from him or his publisher—it almost feels deliberate,” Portman said. “That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me.”