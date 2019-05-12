Writer Who Shamed Black Transit Worker May Lose Book Deal

A writer who sanctimoniously tweeted a photo of a black transit worker eating on a Washington, D.C., train faced a fierce backlash that may cost her a book deal. Natasha Tynes tagged the woman’s employer in a tweet and noted that when she confronted her about her rule-breaking meal, the worker told her, “worry about yourself.” Tynes quickly found herself the target of criticism from those who accused the Jordanian-American author of trying to get someone fired for “eating while black”—and a terse apology did not quiet the firestorm. As The Washington Post reported, Rare Bird Books, which was set to publish Tynes’ novel, decided not to, calling her actions “truly horrible.” The book’s publisher has postponed it while investigating the matter.